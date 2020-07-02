Grandia, Castlevania Collections Headline Limited Run Games Expo

Other things announced outside of Way Forward.

The delayed Limited Run Games E3 show dropped a bunch of new physical copies of previously eShop-only titles.

Among the prominent titles receiving cartridge form are the Castlevania Anniversary Collection and the Grandia HD Collection, bringing Konami and GungHo Entertainment into the fold. The retailer will open preorders for the Grandia collection on August 7, while the Castlevania Collection will launch sometime in Q3.

Physical versions of the following were revealed to be coming: Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2, Bug Fables, Demon Turf, Katana Zero, Mighty Gunvolt Burst (August 28), Pixel Junk Eden 2, Return of the Obra Dinn (July 24), Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, Star Wars: Episode I Racer (July 10), Super Meat Boy Forever (in combination with the original), To The Moon (Q4), Towerfall Ascension (Q3), and Trover Saves The Universe (Q4).

Distribution agreements were also confirmed for the upcoming Ys Origins (July 8) and Carrion (TBD), along with the previously released GRIS, Kunai, My Friend Pedro, Observer, Where The Water Tastes Like Wine, and The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa.