Multiple WayForward Classic Titles Coming To Switch Later This Year

The Limited Run Expo has kicked off with a bunch of WayForward-related announcements.

The first two announcements were the first two Shantae games - the 2001 Game Boy Color original and 2010 DSiWare sequel Shantae: Risky's Revenge will both release on Switch later this year. Physical versions of both will also be available, and this will make the entire Shantae series playable on Switch. Additionally, a limited reprint of the Game Boy Color game will be available.

Also announced as part of the WayForward anniversary were a version of the company's first game Extreme Sports, as well as "new River City Girls action" and a physical release of The Mummy Demastered.