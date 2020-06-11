Competitive Smash Community Rocked By Confessions And Allegations Of Sexual Abuse

Prominent players, broadcasters, and tournament organizers: all are involved.

The Super Smash Bros competitive scene is reeling this evening following multiple allegations of sexual assault among prominent community figures.

Allegations of assault, child grooming, and unwanted imagery have been levied against players such as Nairoby "Nairo" Quezada, D'Ron "D1" Maingrette (also a commentator for the E3 2014 Super Smash Bros Invitational), "Keitaro", and commentator "Cinnpie". Three of the above have issued statements in regards to the allegations: Nairo, D1, Keitaro, and Keitaro has also deleted their Twitter account. Southern California-based tournament organizer 2G Gaming have issued immediate, permanent bans against the above four, as well as reinstating a ban on "Silent2Hunter" and also banning semi-retired player "Xzax".

Additionally, Joey "Mr. Wizard" Cuellar, one of the organizers of the EVO fighting game tournament, has had allegations made against him involving forcing underage players into sexual acts. Cuellar has not responded, though EVO has placed him on administrative leave pending an investigation. Mortal Kombat 11, which was scheduled to be a part of this year's EVO Online, has withdrawn, and a Street Fighter V exhibition event has also been cancelled due to the association with Cuellar.

UPDATE 9:20pm ET: Following additional companies including Bandai Namco and Mane6 pulling out of EVO Online, EVO has sacked Cuellar and cancelled the 2020 event.