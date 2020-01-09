EVO 2020 Fighting Game Tournament To Feature Four Switch-Available Games

And Mahvel is back, baby.

The world's largest fighting game tournament will have a good mix of Switch available fighters for the 2020 tournament.

Running from July 31 - August 2, the tournament's headliner is expected to be Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as it was the first game announced. Other Switch games represented are Dragon Ball FighterZ, Samurai Shodown (Switch launch February 25) and Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (February 20).

The other games in the tournament will be Soul Calibur VI, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Tekken 7, and the upcoming Granblue Fantasy Vs. As a bonus game, there will also be an eight player invitational tournament for Marvel vs. Capcom 2.