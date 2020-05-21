We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
News
Switch

Electronic Arts Bringing Seven Games To Switch Over Next Year

by Donald Theriault - June 18, 2020, 4:41 pm PDT
Total comments: 1 Source: EA Play Live

Apex Legends, Burnout Paradise, and...?

EA is about to double their Switch output over the next year.

In a statement today during EA Play Live, the company confirmed they wold have seven "new games" on Switch over the next year. The first one is tomorrow's launch of Burnout Paradise Remastered, and will also include Apex Legends.

UPDATE 8:30pm: Zoink Games, who developed Fe for Switch with EA among others, have announced their new title Lost in Random will release on Switch. It is due for release next year.

Talkback

