Picross Logiart Grimoire Coming to Switch Next Week

Jupiter's early access Picross game is launching on Switch after its 1.0 release on PC.

Picross Logiart Grimoire, the latest game from Picross S developers Jupiter, is coming to Nintendo Switch on April 18.

The game, one of Jupiter's first games also released on PC, launched into Early Access on Steam in September 2023 and was released into 1.0 this past March. On Switch, it will release for $19.99.

Including 280 puzzles, the new twist is that in addition to all the nonogram puzzle solving, you also combine different items to create new puzzles. The aesthetics are also different than the normal sanitized Picross S look as it takes on the look of a magical book.

Alongside the launch, all Jupiter-published Switch Picross games will be 35% off until April 24.