Namcot Collection To Be Localized For June 18 Western Release

You ever want to play NES Pac-Man REALLY FAST?

The Darius Collection won't be the only collection of retro games coming to Switch next week.

Bandai Namco will be releasing the Namcot Collection announced in the Japanese Nintendo Direct Mini this past March as the Namco Museum Archives on June 18. It will come in two parts, as opposed to the individual purchases of the Japanese version, though some games will be Japan-only for now.

The first part will contain the NES/Famicom versions of: Dig Dug, Dragon Buster, Dragon Spirit: The New Legend, Galaxian, Mappy, Pac-Man, Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti, Sky Kid, The Tower of Druaga, and Xevious. It will also contain a demake of Pac-Man Championship Edition done in the 8-bit style. Volume 2 will feature: Battle City, Dig Dug II, Dragon Buster II, Galaga, Legacy of the Wizard, Mappy-Land, Mendel Palace (the first game from Pokemon developers Game Freak), Pac-Land, Rolling Thunder, and Super Xevious. It will also feature a "consolized" version of Gaplus.