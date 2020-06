Top off a busy week with some inhuman capital management.

Jupiter is expanding from puzzle strategy to other types next week.

The Picross S developers announced a strategy game called Working Zombies, which will launch on June 18 for US$19.99 or equivalent. Players will have to use zombies to complete jobs such as being a flight attendant, caring for children, or hairdressing.

Working Zombies will also support local multiplayer for 1-4 players.