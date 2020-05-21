Darius Cozmic Collection Coming West In Separate Releases

Rather than making you spend $150 on the lot.

The Switch outside Japan is bolstering its scrolling shooter repertoire next week.

Taito's Darius Cozmic Collection will come to North American, European, and Australian eShops next Tuesday (June 16). Originally released physical-only in Japan, no clarification has been given on a physical release outside Japan.

Two bundles will be available: the Arcade and Console collections. As noted by Gematsu the Arcade collection will contain three versions of the first Darius (original, "new", and "extra"), two versions of SAGAIA (version 1 and 2), Darius II (a dual screen game) and Darius Gaiden. The console pack will have nine games: the Mega Drive version of Darius II, the Genesis and Master System ports of SAGAIA, the Super Famicom and Super Nintendo versions of Darius Twin, the Super Famicom-only Darius Force, the Super Nintendo game Darius Force, and the PC Engine's Darius Alpha and Darius Plus.