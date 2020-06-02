Pokemon Sword And Shield Isle Of Armor Expansion Launching June 17

Featuring Peony and more.

A new Japanese trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield's expansion pass has given a launch date for the Isle of Armor.

The first of the two expansions will launch on June 17, and include a new Galarian form of Slowbro (a Psychic/Poison type) and special Gigantamax versions of Venusaur and Blastoise in addition to the new Kubfu and Urshifu previously. announced.

New details for the Crown Tundra expansion were announced including naming the new guide character Peony, and revealing new Electric and Dragon members of the Regi- line of legendaries. The new versions of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres shown in January were revealed as Psychic/Flying, Fighting/Flying, and Dark/Flying respectively. Players will encounter version mascot legendaries such as Ho-oh and Kyogre in a special raid, and a new tournament will unlock after completing the Tundra.

More details are available in Japanese on Nintendo's Topics blog.

