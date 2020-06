Are we playing it right then or waiting until E3 week?

The Pokémon Sword/Shield Expansion Pass will be getting a blowout tomorrow.

A video upload is scheduled for tomorrow at 9 a.m. Eastern, 6 a.m. Pacific, and 1300 UTC which will provide details on the Isle of Armor specifically. The Isle of Armor is the first of the two parts of the expansion pass.

As the original target for the first part was June, it is possible - though not guaranteed - that a release date will be given.