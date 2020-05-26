Adventure Platformer Hoa Announced For Switch

Chill out in a world that can safely be called "Ghibli-esque".

Switch owners looking to blow off stress later in the year will be able to explore a land of mystery and wonder.

Hoa was announced today as due for Switch release in "late 2020", according to developer Skrollcat Studios. The title character Hoa is trying to return to her homeland, but must explore a calm and magical world to get there.

Skrollcat specifically named the art of Studio Ghibli films as an inspiration for the game's graphics.