It's the story of Morgan. Francis York Morgan.

The Switch's summer is both a little bit more and less mysterious.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise will launch on Switch July 10 for $49.99 US, both digitally and physically. Set partially in Boston, the game claims to be a sequel and prequel to the original game.

The original game is currently on sale for 50% off in North America to celebrate.