LEGO Super Mario Launches on 8/1 - Two New Sets Revealed

Destroy Bowser's castle brick by brick.

The LEGO Group and Nintendo revealed more details about the LEGO Super Mario sets today. In a short video presentation Jonathan Bannink of the LEGO Group showed off the LEGO Super Mario starter set, as well as two separate sets coming later this year. The LEGO Super Mario Starter Course includes the new interactive Super Mario figure, which has LCD screens in his eyes, mouth and belly that can display a variety of expressions and that respond to several of the bricks in the sets. As we've seen in the previous trailers, it can play sounds as well. The starter set also includes figures of a Goomba and Bowser Jr and is fully modular and expandable with additional LEGO Super Mario sets.

Speaking of those additional LEGO sets, The LEGO Group also revealed two new sets coming later this year. The Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set (try saying that three times fast) includes a slide for the Super Mario figure and two Piranha Plants. But the real eye-catcher is a new set based on Bowser's Castle called the Boss Battle Expansion Set. Aside from featuring King Koopa himself, that set also includes a Boo and Dry Bones interactive figure.

Finally the price and release date for the LEGO Super Mario starter set was revealed. The set costs $59.99 and will release on 8/1. Pre-orders are already available at the and if you pre-order from that site, you will receive the Monty Mole and Super Mushroom expansion sets for free (sold at a combined value of $14,99).