Flying, yes. Squirrel based, no.

It won't just be regular Super Mario in this summer's LEGO set, unless you want it to.

LEGO and Nintendo have announced a series of "Power Up Packs" that will allow for the replacing of the classic Mario outfit with four power-up based designs. The packs will be available for Fire, Propeller, Builder, and Cat Mario.

The Power Up Packs will be available on August 1 and can be preordered from the official LEGO store and Walmart in the US.