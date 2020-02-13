Nintendo And LEGO Teaming Up For Interactive Mario Line

Neither a video game, nor a traditional LEGO set.

The LEGO tease a couple of days ago was for a new type of figure featuring our beloved plumber.

LEGO and Nintendo officially announced a partnership for the Mario series today, showing off new figures that interact. Launching later this year, Mario will collect coins by interacting with other LEGO playsets themed around the series, while playing several iconic sound effects.

Retail leaks earlier this week suggested the series would have thirteen sets, though more details are expected soon.