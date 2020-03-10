Nintendo Teasing Collaboration Between Mario And LEGO

A nice way to wake up on this Mar10.

The Mario Zone from Super Mario Land 2 may be about to become a reality.

The Nintendo branches posted Tweets at 9 a.m. Eastern this morning suggesting a collaboration of some kind between LEGO and Super Mario. No further details were given.

It isn't clear whether this refers to a LEGO set featuring Mario, or a LEGO-themed Mario game. Nintendo has worked with LEGO before for the original release of LEGO City Undercover (2013), and 2020 is the 35th anniversary of the release of Super Mario Bros. K'Nex previously had the license for Mario building toys, but Nintendo World Report confirmed at Toy Fair that the license lapsed sometime before last month's event.