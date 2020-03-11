Super Mega Baseball 3 Launching on Switch Next Month With Multi-Season Franchise Mode, Free Online Demo

Our 5th best game of 2019 gets a sequel in April, promising new modes, cross-platform play, and more.

Super Mega Baseball 3 is set to launch on Nintendo Switch in April 2020 according to developer Metalhead Software.

The release follows on the heels of Super Mega Baseball 2, which first launched in 2018 but didn't come to Switch until summer 2019. If you are to believe our review, it's very good.

The new release is headlined by two major features. The first is a free trial/demo that will allow players to play an unlimited amount of games in the online Pennant Race mode in an effort to reduce matchmaking waits and keep the playerbase active. Pennant Race will also be cross-platform across Switch, Steam, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 right away. The other new feature is a new multi-season franchise mode, which lets players take one team through multiple years of player development, aging, retirement, and free agent signing.

The rest of Super Mega Baseball 3 seems to be a refinement of its predecessor, building on the nuanced difficulty settings and adding in new pick-off and base-stealing mechanics. The designated hitter will also be an option, which is sure to create debates among the baseball faithful. The series trademark customization remains so you can make a team of characters from your favorite video game and take them through the season of your preferred length.

Super Mega Baseball 3 is set to release at some point in April for $44.99.