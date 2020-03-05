Check Out This Super Mega Baseball 3 Overview Video

Want to know more about the sequel to one of the best arcade sports games?

Metalhead Software released an overview video for Super Mega Baseball 3, the studio's third entry in the arcade sports franchise.

More detailed videos are promised in the future in the lead-up to the game's April launch on Switch. Check out the video below for an overview of Super Mega Baseball's blend of arcade and sim sports design, it's flexible difficulty system, and the online Pennant Race mode. The Pennant Race mode will be playable indefinitely for all players online via a free trial available alongside the game's launch.