We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News

Game Developer's Conference Postponed Due To Covid-19: Plans To Run In Summer

by Donald Theriault - February 28, 2020, 4:19 pm PST
Total comments: 1 Source: Game Developers Conference

Multiple companies had already pulled out of the annual conferring of game developers.

After more than a week of high profile speaker cancellations due to the Covid-19/Coronavirus, the annual Game Developers Conference has been officially postponed.

Originally slated for March 16-20 in San Francisco, the event was in doubt following companies such as Electronic Arts, Sony, Microsoft, and Epic Games cancelling their appearances in recent days. San Francisco, which hosts the conference, has also declared a state of emergency in response to the potential damaged caused by the outbreak. Tenatively, the organizing committee is aiming to hold an event in the summer and is arranging for some presentations to be posted online, and will be processing refunds for the attendees who paid.

Nintendo had not cancelled their appearance at the conference before the postponement. They have had information sessions focusing on Switch development at the show for the last few years, with a particular focus on independent developers.

Talkback

broodwars6 hours ago

Considering that they're basically pushing this conference back into E3's window, I wouldn't be surprised if it ended up eventually getting cancelled. Yeah, a lot of the companies who backed out of GDC weren't going to be at E3 anyway, but many of them were. I suppose it depends on how loose of a definition of "Summer" the people behind GDC want to use.

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement