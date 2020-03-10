We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
CONFIRMED: E3 2020 To Be Cancelled Due To Covid-19

by Donald Theriault - March 10, 2020, 6:38 pm PDT
Total comments: 5 Source: Twitter

Pay no attention to the 2019 away team hammering nails into a coffin. *UPDATED WITH CONFIRMATION*

UPDATE The ESA has confirmed to Gamespot that the live event portion of E3 will be cancelled. "After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry--our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners--we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles."

Exhibitors will be refunded in due course, and a digital event of some nature will likely be held.

Original story follows.

An announcement is rumored to be happening as soon as tomorrow morning regarding the cancellation of the 2020 E3 expo.

Devolver Digital, known for their elaborate videos airing around E3, made a public statement tonight suggesting the show would be cancelled:

This was along multiple media reports suggesting the cancellation of the show:

Should the cancellation be confirmed by the Electronic Software Association, it would follow the postponement of the Game Developer's Conference and the cancellation of the South by Southwest festival in Austin which was expected to feature a few gaming related announcements.

Talkback

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing Writer14 hours ago

I suppose everything has a silver lining.

broodwars13 hours ago

Good riddance. With the next-gen consoles looking increasingly likely to be delayed into 2021 for the same reason, no one had anything they could show this year anyway. All the major companies can just throw together their own online trailer reel if they had anything worthwhile.

This show was looking like a dumpster fire anyway with all the companies and prominent people who'd declined to participate, so it was better that it was just killed off. I would be very surprised if it made any real return next year in the same format.

Lemonade13 hours ago

This is really sad. I love E3.
I guess we  will still get some kind of Direct and Xbox will still do some kind of show

Khushrenada11 hours ago

Quote from: broodwars

This show was looking like a dumpster fire anyway with all the companies and prominent people who'd declined to participate,

Exactly! I was actually getting excited for E3 because of how much I was expecting people to roast it this year. It seemed to be already developing as the worst E3 ever despite the supposed launch plans of TWO major consoles being showcased at the event. Usually, new console hype makes for a special E3 but not this year. I want to see the bitter tears of gamers.

Quote from: broodwars

Good riddance. With the next-gen consoles looking increasingly likely to be delayed into 2021 for the same reason, no one had anything they could show this year anyway. All the major companies can just throw together their own online trailer reel if they had anything worthwhile.

Not quite good riddance for me. With Nintendo being so secretive about what they are planning to release this year, the opportunity seemed ripe for them to dunk on the competition even more this year with some big announcements while MS and Sony might struggle to have anything games of much hype for their new systems. In any case, by having E3, it's been the one source to sort of force the video game companies to make some kinds of announcements for future plans and what is in the works. Even if companies may not always like the E3 experience, avoiding it meant giving your competitors more exposure. Right now, MS and Sony seem to be playing a waiting game with each other to see who will announce firm info about their new consoles and what the price might even be. Nintendo has suddenly gone dark for the longest period in Direct history about what they've got in development or upcoming.

To lose E3, what is going to be the schedule for gaming news? What will be the waiting periods for updates and announcements? Even broadcast networks and movie studios will have some sort of yearly events in which they make a lot of announcements for upcoming projects. They might not announce everything and plans can change but they usually reveal a large portion of their plans and people know when to expect them. Right now, gaming enthusiasts no longer have that. There is no date that we can look to in the future and know that once we reach it then we'll finally get some solid answers as to what to expect for a year or so. That I don't like.

broodwars10 hours ago

Quote from: Khushrenada

To lose E3, what is going to be the schedule for gaming news? What will be the waiting periods for updates and announcements? Even broadcast networks and movie studios will have some sort of yearly events in which they make a lot of announcements for upcoming projects. They might not announce everything and plans can change but they usually reveal a large portion of their plans and people know when to expect them. Right now, gaming enthusiasts no longer have that. There is no date that we can look to in the future and know that once we reach it then we'll finally get some solid answers as to what to expect for a year or so. That I don't like.

I expect GamesCom & Paris Games Week will be fairly big this year as a result of E3's timely demise. I can easily imagine this virus situation to be much more contained and managed by that point, so things will probably settle down to normal by then.

That said, I also expect that both the NextBox & the PS5 will be delayed into 2021 due to neither company being able to ramp up console production in time for a Holiday 2020 launch. And honestly, given how terrible new console launch lineups tend to be, that's probably for the best. That's also a favorable situation for Nintendo since it buys them 6 months to a year of the Switch still being relatively comparable to the current consoles in terms of 3rd party porting.

ShayminDonald Theriault, News Editor13 minutes ago

The story has been updated: it's dead, Jim.

(And nothing of value was lost.)

