Outer Worlds Delayed On Switch, Getting Physical Cartridge

by the NWR Staff - February 6, 2020, 1:23 pm PST
Total comments: 1 Source: Private Division

Concerns regarding the coronavirus have led Private Division to push the Virtuos-developed Switch release to beyond March.

According to Outer Worlds publisher Private Division, the Switch version of The Outer Worlds has been delayed. In a tweet earlier today they stated that the coronavirus is "impacting the Virtuos team working on the port". Due to this the game is being delayed to presumably give the team some time off before resuming work. It has not been revealed if the virus has spread to the Virtuos team or if this is merely a precaution.

As a silver lining Private Division also announced that the Switch version will now have a traditional physical release. It was previously announced that the Switch version would ship as a code in a box, which buyers could redeem on the eShop.

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing Writer4 hours ago

Well back to hopefully picking this up than.

