Some of us will have a Spacer's Choice to make.

Obsidian's newest RPG will be hitting Switch in just over a month.

The Outer Worlds has been confirmed for a March 6 release date on Switch, following its October release on PlayStation 4/PC/Xbox One. The game will have a MSRP of $59.99.

Although it will be available at retail, the box will contain just a download code. The file size for the Switch version has not been disclosed.