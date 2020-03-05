Outer Worlds Reschedules Switch Landing To June 5

A fine (spacer's) choice for a release date.

After a COVID-19 induced delay, The Outer Worlds has a new ETA.

The Obsidian-created space RPG will now release on Switch on June 5, with a physical cartridge version and on the eShop. It was originally slated for a March release, but was delayed when the porting studio Virtuos (located in China) was forced to suspend business due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Although the game will come on a card in its physical form, there will be a patch available day one that will require roughly 6-7 GB of Switch memory.