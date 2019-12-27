Former Media Molecule Staff Bringing Knights And Bikes To Switch February 6

Get your preload on now.

Double Fine's newest Switch release will be a co-op focused adventure game from some heavy hitters of the industry.

Knights and Bikes is now available for preload on the eShop, with a release / unlock date of February 6. Set on a mysterious island, players and their pet goose have to try and escape armed only with childhood toys.

The development staff at developer Foam Sword includes former staff of Sony's Media Molecule studio, including Tearaway designer Rex Crowle and Little Big Planet audio lead Kenny Young. Daniel Pemberton, whose composition credits include 2018 animated hit Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse, also designed the soundtrack.