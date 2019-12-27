We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
News
Switch

Fire Emblem: Three Houses's Byleth Announced As Newest Smash Bros Ultimate Character

by Donald Theriault - January 16, 2020, 6:10 am PST
Total comments: 6 Source: Nintendo

We know who put this stupid barrel here now: it was Banjo.

The Fighters Pass will wrap up with a righteous schooling.

Byleth has been announced as the final character in the first Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighter's Pass. Originally from 2019 NWR Game of the Year Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Byleth will use multiple different types of weapons with the different directional buttons (lance, axe, and bow in addition to sword).

Byleth will be available on January 28. Also releasing on the same day is a new set of Mii costumes featuring Altair (Assassin's Creed), Rabbids, Mega Man X, Mega Man EXE, and Cuphead (including the track "Floral Fury").

Images

Talkback

Adrock8 hours ago

Don’t know anything about Byleth, but I already bought the Fighters Pass. Not terribly excited about another Fire Emblem character especially since the other Challenger Packs were third party characters though it’s admittedly nice that Byleth seems to play way different from the others. I’ll buy the Cuphead Mii Costume just for the extra song.

Definitely buying Fighters Pass Volume 2.

BeautifulShy7 hours ago

I need to put 3 houses on my list of Switch games to get when I get a Switch Lite.  Looking forward on learning more to the characters in that game. 

I do like the different ways Byleths plays so they are not just a sword fighter.  Might be tricky to master them.

broodwars7 hours ago

Whew...here I thought we might get through this DLC pack without Yet Another Fire Emblem swordsman, but you sure showed me, Nintendo! You even picked the most boring, personality bless character in the entire series this time, a character that can best be summed up as "DULL SURPRISE!"

They could have grabbed Claude or Edelgard for this, but no...the blocks of wood in the audience must have representation.

Watch the next DLC character be a fucking Pokemon. Because we certainly don't have enough of those in Smash yet, either.

fordrob4 hours ago

Anyone remember if there were music tracks included in any of the previous costume add-ons?

ShayminDonald Theriault, News Editor4 hours ago

The Sans costume had Megalovania in it.

nickmitch3 hours ago

Quote from: broodwars

Whew...here I thought we might get through this DLC pack without Yet Another Fire Emblem swordsman, but you sure showed me, Nintendo! You even picked the most boring, personality bless character in the entire series this time, a character that can best be summed up as "DULL SURPRISE!"

They could have grabbed Claude or Edelgard for this, but no...the blocks of wood in the audience must have representation.

Watch the next DLC character be a fucking Pokemon. Because we certainly don't have enough of those in Smash yet, either.

I get that it not being an unrepresented 3rd party character (like the other 4) is a bit of a let down, but people have been expecting a character from Three Houses for a while.  I think it's the same with Pokemon.  We pretty much know one of the six new fighters is gonna be Pokemon.

That being said, I'm disappointed it was Edelgard who adds female representation and would be a more unique addition as an axe user.  However, I really like that Sakurai made Byleth not just another sword user by adding in lance, bow, and axe attacks, so that only like 1/4 of their moves are sword based.  I think Sakurai understands that people are finding the FE characters a bit samey, which is why he made Robin so magic focused and emphasized Corrin's dragon transformations.  Chrom, on the other hand, was like him saying "What if Ike, but Roy?".  So he's much more squarely in the eye-roll mold.

