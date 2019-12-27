Fire Emblem: Three Houses's Byleth Announced As Newest Smash Bros Ultimate Character

We know who put this stupid barrel here now: it was Banjo.

The Fighters Pass will wrap up with a righteous schooling.

Byleth has been announced as the final character in the first Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighter's Pass. Originally from 2019 NWR Game of the Year Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Byleth will use multiple different types of weapons with the different directional buttons (lance, axe, and bow in addition to sword).

Byleth will be available on January 28. Also releasing on the same day is a new set of Mii costumes featuring Altair (Assassin's Creed), Rabbids, Mega Man X, Mega Man EXE, and Cuphead (including the track "Floral Fury").