Second Fighters Pass For Super Smash Bros Ultimate Announced

And then we all crowdfund Sakurai's one year sabbatical.

Fighters Pass 1 may be complete, but now we have a second pass.

During the Smash presentation, the second fighter's pass for Super Smash Bros Ultimate was announced. It will contain six fighters, with the pass expected to be complete by December 31, 2021.

The pass will be available for purchase on January 28, in time for the last release of pack 1, and will include a Mii costume of the Ancient Armor from The Legend of Zelda; Breath of the Wild as a bonus.