Episode 658: Taking in the Goo

Gooigi's origin story continues to get shorter, yet more alarming.

Jon returns this week to talk Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate and SEGA AGES Shinobi. He's also overdue for his Top 5, but he stalls until the second segment. Guillaume is playing Luigi's Mansion 3 and Final Fantasy V. Greg and James have thoughts on Byleth's addition to Smash Bros. Greg also has some very early thoughts on the Switch release of Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE. James closes out New Business with a look at Sky Skipper and some concluding thoughts on Ys VIII.

After the break, Jon FINALLY gives his Top 5 of 2019. Then we answer a few emails: The Dark Decade of Mario, over/under rated games, and our favorite Smash Spirit.

The RetroActive for Rhythm Thief is next week, so post your thoughts go here.