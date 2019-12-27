We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Final Smash Ultimate Fighters Pass Fighter To Be Unveiled Thursday

by Donald Theriault - January 14, 2020, 6:12 am PST
Source: Nintendo

It could be anything. It could even be a boat!

The mystery of the sixth DLC fighter for Smash will be solved shortly.

A presentation will air Thursday (January 16) at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1500 CET to announce the final fighter in the first wave of DLC. The presentation will be 35 minutes long, similar to the length of the presentation for Terry Bogard.

