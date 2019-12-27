Doom Re-Releases Receive Updates For Framerate, Functionality

Also an early example of John Romero making you his *RADIO EDIT*

DOOM and DOOM II on Switch now run faster *and* can be expanded if you choose.

Updates for the July 26-released versions of the classic shooters are now available. The games now run at 60 frames per second, up from 35 at launch, and a quicksave/quickload function is now available by hitting R (to save) and L (to load in the pause menu). A quick weapon select has also been implemented.

Fan created add-ons, called "SuperWADs", can also be accessed from the main menu. SIGIL, a mod for DOOM created by John Romero, and the "Final Doom" expansion for Doom II are available. Bethesda will also be taking fan feedback to determine what other SuperWADs to include.