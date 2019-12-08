Remaster of Princess Maker 3 Makes Its Way to Switch

Make a young girl's dream come true, brought to you by the studio behind Evangelion.

A classic PC sim game is making its debut on Switch.

Publisher CFK announced today that PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE- will be releasing on Nintendo Switch this December. This HD remaster of Princess Maker 3 will release on the Japanese eShop on December 19 and on the American and European eShops on December 23rd. The game will feature updated artwork and a rearranged score.

The Princess Maker series is a classic life simulation franchise where the player takes the role of a young girl's father, raising her to fulfill her dream of becoming a princess. The series is notable for being among the few video games developed by GAINAX, the company behind acclaimed anime productions such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, FLCL, and Gurren Lagann. After a localization of the second Princess Maker was cancelled in the 90s, the series finally made its way to the west in 2016 with the HD remaster Princess Maker 2 Refine. Faery Tales Come True is the first Princess Maker game to be released on Nintendo systems.