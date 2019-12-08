We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Remaster of Princess Maker 3 Makes Its Way to Switch

by Matthew Zawodniak - December 6, 2019, 6:52 pm PST
Total comments: 2

Make a young girl's dream come true, brought to you by the studio behind Evangelion.

A classic PC sim game is making its debut on Switch.

Publisher CFK announced today that PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE- will be releasing on Nintendo Switch this December. This HD remaster of Princess Maker 3 will release on the Japanese eShop on December 19 and on the American and European eShops on December 23rd. The game will feature updated artwork and a rearranged score.

The Princess Maker series is a classic life simulation franchise where the player takes the role of a young girl's father, raising her to fulfill her dream of becoming a princess. The series is notable for being among the few video games developed by GAINAX, the company behind acclaimed anime productions such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, FLCL, and Gurren Lagann. After a localization of the second Princess Maker was cancelled in the 90s, the series finally made its way to the west in 2016 with the HD remaster Princess Maker 2 Refine. Faery Tales Come True is the first Princess Maker game to be released on Nintendo systems.

Talkback

CrimmJames Jones, Associate EditorDecember 08, 2019

Wait, what?

Grimace the MinaceMatthew Zawodniak, Associate EditorDecember 10, 2019

Quote from: Crimm

Wait, what?

Yeah.


3 is admittedly not as good as 2 so it's a bit of a bummer but it's not the worst choice for a Switch debut.

