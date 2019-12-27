Nintendo Downloads - December 27, 2019

Normal service resumes next week, but we needed to get back on the horse.

You OK, dog? It's been a while.

The only positive thing in the last few weeks is that I managed to win Whamageddon, but that was largely due to spending ten nights in the QE2 and I don't mean the cruise ship. Diabetic infections SUCK. But I'll refer you here for more details on that, and we'll catch up the profiles I missed over the weekend.

Damn. I suppose that makes the question of what came or is coming out this week kind of redundant.

Eh, I need to get back on the bicycle. Anyway, there's another Nintendo ACA game coming out in a few hours with Vs. Balloon Fight, there's two Princess Maker games that Matt and Neal reviewed for us, and two Nurse Love games ironically are out the week I get visited daily by nurses. A developer with an injury history that makes mine look tame finally took the time to bring a Wii U game over from Europe.

Anything big in the foreign shops?

We've got Brain Training, which supports English and is coming out ???? in NA (next week for Europe), or the Atelier Dusk trilogy which is coming out next month and I can't tell if it supports English. Anyone care to come into the Talkback and let me know?

North America

Switch eShop

Nurse Love Addiction (US$39.99/C$49.99)

Nurse Love Syndrome ($39.99/$49.99)

Princess Maker - Fairy Tales Come True ($29.99/$37.79: Monday)

Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times ($29.99/$34.99: Monday)

Goodbye Deponia ($19.99/$25.19: Monday)

Deponia Doomsday ($19.99/$25.19: Monday)

Demon's Tilt ($19.99/$25.00: Monday)

Rush Rally 3 ($14.99/$18.99: Monday)

Sacred Stones ($14.99/$18.89: Monday)

Princess Maker Go! Go! Princess ($14.99/$18.89: Monday)

XenoRaptor ($14.99/$18.89: Wednesday)

Straimium Immortaly ($11.99/$15.11: Wednesday)

Tamashii ($11.99/$15.11: Wednesday)

Regions of Ruin ($9.99/$12.59: Monday)

Down to Hell ($9.99/$12.59: Monday)

Demon Pit ($9.99/$12.59: Wednesday)

Gumma's Ambition - You And Me Are Gumma ($9.99/$12.59)

Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

Akuto: Showdown ($7.99/$9.99)

8-Ball Pocket ($5.99/$7.55: Wednesday)

The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition ($4.99/$6.49: Tuesday)

Clumsy Rush ($4.99/$6.30: Monday)

Roombo: First Blood ($4.99/$6.29: Monday)

DreamBall ($4.99/$6.29: Monday)

Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper ($4.99/$6.29)

Funny Bunny Adventures ($4.99/$6.29: Tuesday)

Croc's World 3 ($4.99/$5.99)

Crazy Zen Mini Golf ($4.99/$: Monday)

Mushroom Quest ($2.99/$3.77: Monday)

2048 Cat ($2.97/$3.64: Monday)

Roll'd ($1.99/$2.51)

Pulstario ($0.99/$1.25: Monday)

Wii U eShop

Drop It: Block Paradise ($1.99/$2.49: Wednesday)

Switch Archives

Vs Balloon Fight ($7.99/$9.87: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo is holding a sale for best selling indie titles of 2019 that includes Cuphead, Ori and the Blind Forest, SteamWorld Quest, and more that ends tomorrow while the following major publishers have ongoing eShop sales right now: Capcom, Square Enix, NIS America, Ubisoft, Devolver Digital. There are nearly 1100 Switch games on sale as of writing time: check your wishlist or visit DekuDeals.

Europe

Switch eShop

Nurse Love Addiction (€39.99/£35.99)

Nurse Love Syndrome (€39.99/£35.99)

Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times (€29.99/£27.99: Monday)

Princess Maker - Fairy Tales Come True (€26.99/£24.29: Monday)

Goodbye Deponia (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Deponia Doomsday (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Demon's Tilt (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

XenoRaptor (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Rush Rally 3 (€14.99/£11.99: Monday)

Princess Maker Go! Go! Princess (€13.99/£12.59: Monday)

Straimium Immortaly (€11.99/£10.79: Wednesday)

Tamashii (€11.99/£10.79: Wednesday)

Junior League Sports Basketball (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Junior League Sports Hockey (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Junior League Sports Soccer (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Rescue Tale (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)

Down to Hell (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Regions of Ruin (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Demon Pit (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Sacred Stones (€8.99/£8.09: Monday)

Gumma's Ambition - You And Me Are Gumma (€8.99/£8.09)

Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Akuto: Showdown (€7.99/£6.99)

8-Ball Pocket (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

Clumsy Rush (€4.99/£4.99: Sunday)

DreamBall (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Crazy Zen Mini Golf (€4.99/£3.99: Monday)

Roombo: First Blood (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Funny Bunny Adventures (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Croc's World 3 (€4.99/£3.59: Wednesday)

Mushroom Quest (€2.99/£2.69: Tuesday)

Roll'd (€1.99/£1.79)

Sheep Patrol (€1.99/£1.79: Wednesday)

Pulstario (€0.99/£0.99: Monday)

Switch Archives

Vs Balloon Fight (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Japan

Atelier Dusk Trilogy (¥11880)

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX (¥5280)

Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX (¥5280)

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX (¥5280)

Dr Kawashima's Brain Training (¥2948)

Jet Kave Adventure (¥1500)

Mirror (¥1000)

Desire Remaster (¥980)

Gumma's Ambition - You And Me Are Gumma (¥980)

Vs Balloon Fight (¥838)

Doggie Ninja Bakuentsu Strikers (¥800)

Dungeon Shooting (¥500)