Legendary designer talks about his new game and his time at Nintendo
Switch
Takaya Imamura Interview
by Willem Hilhorst - August 24, 2024, 12:13 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!
Talkback
Related Content
Most Popular News Stories
- Nintendo Announces Financial Results For First Quarter Of 2024-25 Fiscal Year
- GBA Version Of Original Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Being Added To Expansion Pack Library Next Week
- Nintendo Downloads - August 8, 2024
- Good-Feel's Mystical Ninja Spiritual Successor Receiving Spike Chunsoft Localization September 3
- New Echoes Of Hyrule Trailers Focuses On Exploring Hyrule
- Nintendo Downloads - August 1, 2024
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Gets Gameplay Trailer and Physical Release on Switch
Other News Stories
- Nintendo Downloads - August 1, 2024
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Gets Gameplay Trailer and Physical Release on Switch
- GBA Version Of Original Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Being Added To Expansion Pack Library Next Week
- Nintendo Announces Financial Results For First Quarter Of 2024-25 Fiscal Year
- Nintendo Downloads - August 8, 2024
- Nintendo Downloads - August 15, 2024
- New Echoes Of Hyrule Trailers Focuses On Exploring Hyrule
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement