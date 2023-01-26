A Legacy in 3D: The Story of Star Fox

30th anniversary documentary featuring the original developers.

30 years after it launched on Super Nintendo, Star Fox's impacts are still evident throughout Nintendo's 3D games. Join host John Rairdin for a journey through the making of Star Fox as told by its original developers, Dylan Cuthbert and Giles Goddard. Featuring an array of special guests and a never-before-seen glimpse into the development of X, the Game Boy title that inpired Star Fox. Produced in collaboration with the Video Game History Foundation.