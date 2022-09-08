We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Nier Automata Runs Surprisingly Well on Switch

by John Rairdin - September 30, 2022, 9:08 am EDT
Early performance and tech analysis.

We took a look at the opening hour of Nier Automata on Nintendo Switch and the results were weirdly good.

Keep an eye out for our full review in the coming days.

A review copy was provided by the publisher.

