Nier Automata Runs Surprisingly Well on Switch

Early performance and tech analysis.
We took a look at the opening hour of Nier Automata on Nintendo Switch and the results were weirdly good.
Keep an eye out for our full review in the coming days.
A review copy was provided by the publisher.
by John Rairdin - September 30, 2022, 9:08 am EDT
Discuss in talkback!
Early performance and tech analysis.
We took a look at the opening hour of Nier Automata on Nintendo Switch and the results were weirdly good.
Keep an eye out for our full review in the coming days.
A review copy was provided by the publisher.