How I Got World Record in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania's Monkey Target

The physics are not great, but they are consistent!

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania has gotten a lot of criticism for its rendition of Monkey Target, and for good reason. The physics just feel wrong, and many people are struggling to get results in what was once a beloved fan-favorite minigame. But here's the thing: the physics may be bad, but they are pretty damn consistent, and I think I've figured them out.

In fact, I've figured them out enough to get to the top of the PS5 leaderboard for Monkey Target with nearly double the points of the second place player. I don't think my score is particularly impressive though; there's a lot of room for improvement and I only really put about an hour into practicing. I think I've just figured out something other people haven't. So, to the best of my understanding, here's how I got the world record in Monkey Target.