Treasure, Max Hearts, Ninja Toads, The Ringer Guide

Puzzled on where certain things are or what to do next? We got you.
Paper Mario: The Origami King is filled to the brim with secrets, collectibles, and all sorts of doodads to find. This guide is here for anyone who is stumped and needs some help finding any of the collectible treasures, the Ninja Toads in the Ninja Attraction for Treasure No. 51, all the MAX UP Hearts, and the solutions to The Ringer levels in the Battle Lab. Best of luck!
Timestamps!
- 00:04 Treasures 1-10
- 7:46 Treasures 11-20
- 12:43 Treasures 21-30
- 14:45 Treasures 31-40
- 17:07 Treasures 41-50
- 20:48 Treasure 51 and all the Ninja Toads
- 27:37 Treasures 52-60
- 29:39 Treasures 61-70
- 31:20 Treasures 71-80
- 33:18 Treasures 81-90
- 42:54 Treasures 91-100
- 44:55 Treasures 101-110
- 47:14 Treasures 111-120
- 48:46 MAX UP Hearts
- 54:05 The Ringer: Level 1
- 57:25 The Ringer: Level 2
- 1:00:00 The Ringer: Level 3