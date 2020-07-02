Treasure, Max Hearts, Ninja Toads, The Ringer Guide

Puzzled on where certain things are or what to do next? We got you.

Paper Mario: The Origami King is filled to the brim with secrets, collectibles, and all sorts of doodads to find. This guide is here for anyone who is stumped and needs some help finding any of the collectible treasures, the Ninja Toads in the Ninja Attraction for Treasure No. 51, all the MAX UP Hearts, and the solutions to The Ringer levels in the Battle Lab. Best of luck!

Timestamps!