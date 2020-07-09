We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 200 - The Big 2-0-0

by Danny Bivens, Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, Casey Gibson, James Jones, David Lloyd, Jonathan Metts, Xander Morningstar, Justin Nation, John Rairdin, Neal Ronaghan, and Jordan Rudek - July 9, 2020, 3:18 pm PDT
In easily the longest episode yet, we have tons of segments with plenty of guests to celebrate!

Who would have thought we'd make it to 200 episodes?! Well, here we are and boy do we have quite the show in store for y'all. We're talking more than a dozen guests and the return of almost all our favorite segments from over the year. It's a dozy, so get prepared for over four and a half hours of Talk Nintendie goodness!

Thank you to all the listeners out there! Also a huge thanks to all our wonderful guests for joining us in the celebration! We look forward to another 200 and beyond!

