Nintendo has released a new trailer showing off nearly six minutes of play for the upcoming Paper Mario: The Origami King.

The trailer shows off some of the companions joining Mario on his adventure, including an amnesiac Bob-omb and series staple Kamek. More detail is also given on the combat system, and some of the boss battles including a giant rubber band man and a sentient roll of tape.

