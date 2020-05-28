We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Star Wars Episode 1: Racer - Switch VS N64 VS PC VS Dreamcast - Comparison

by Xander Morningstar, John Rairdin, Neal Ronaghan, and Matthew Zawodniak - June 23, 2020, 6:43 pm PDT
Let's try a four way comparison, that's a good trick.

Kobeskillz4 hours ago

The N64 is version is showing footage without the expansion pack. I can tell. This game has a HUGE difference when using the expansion pack. Looks 10 times cleaner.

