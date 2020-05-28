Let's try a four way comparison, that's a good trick.
Switch
Star Wars Episode 1: Racer - Switch VS N64 VS PC VS Dreamcast - Comparison
by Xander Morningstar, John Rairdin, Neal Ronaghan, and Matthew Zawodniak - June 23, 2020, 6:43 pm PDT
Total comments: 1
Talkback
Kobeskillz4 hours ago
The N64 is version is showing footage without the expansion pack. I can tell. This game has a HUGE difference when using the expansion pack. Looks 10 times cleaner.
Related Content
Most Popular News Stories
- New Pokemon Snap Announced For Switch
- Electronic Arts Bringing Seven Games To Switch Over Next Year
- Jump Rope Challenge Skipped Pre-Release Hype, Now On eShop
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody Of Memory Brings Music Of Hit Series To Switch
- Min Min Will Be The Seventh DLC Fighter For Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Super Punch Out And Raiden Among Upcoming Arcade Archives Releases
- Smash Presentation To Air Monday, Announcing The ARMS Fighter
Other News Stories
- Crystal Chronicles Remaster Experiences August 27 Release
- Upcoming DLC for Minecraft Dungeons Detailed
- Adventure Platformer Hoa Announced For Switch
- Summer in Mara Crafts a June Release Date
- Nintendo Downloads - May 28, 2020
- Jenna Coleman Reprising Role Of Meila In Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition
- Samurai Shodown Collection Launching July 28; Includes Unreleased Game
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement