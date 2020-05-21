Trailer Reaction - A Closer Look at Paper Mario: The Origami King

Lots of new footage, and lots of listing of bosses

A hefty trailer for Paper Mario: The Origami King has dropped! Join me as I react to what is in store of the paper plumber. Something to be aware of though, this trailer shows a lot more of the game than I think I would have liked to have seen. Not a huge fan of Nintendo listing each area really quickly, and even showing three of the bosses; if the pacing is what I think it is based on my analysis, then they showed half of the major bosses in this trailer. I get it, you gotta market the game. Just be cautious fellow viewers! This game is looking to shape up really nice!