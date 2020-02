Xander and Matt chat about a path from the latest Fire Emblem game.

Xander Morningstar and Matthew Zawodniak sit down to casually discuss the entirety of the Blue Lions (also called the Azure Path), a lot about how the game is structured narratively, and a little bit about the series. In the future, when Xander has finished another path, he and Matt plan to continue this type of conversation. If you want to, feel free to share your thoughts down in the comments.