RFN LIVE SHOW: RetroActive for Little King's Story - LIVE NOW

We'll be talking a little Metroid Dread and Switch OLED before we get rolling on our RetroActive.

"We'll do it live!" RetroActive 50: Little King's Story is upon us and we'll be doing an RFN Live Show to commemorate it! Join us October 14 at 9 PM Eastern! This is a link for the radio feed, but it isn't live yet. However, we'll also be recording in the RFN Discord - hopefully. I'm going to try to get that to work but expect nonsense!

Not a member of the RFN Discord? What's wrong with you? Fix it!

Have you been playing along with RFN for the 50th RetroActive?

Great! We'll take some callers to give us their thoughts. Not? Well it's too late now. Come enjoy the show with everybody else!

We'll start the show with some impressions of Metroid Dread and our shiny new Switch OLED (models). We're going to try to timebox it to about 30 minutes, so the Little King's Story talk will probably start around 9:30.

See you there!

Don't worry if you can't make it; we will release the session as Episode 743.