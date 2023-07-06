(insert The Siren here)

Signs of future hardware emanating from part suppliers is common in technology, and the Switch's successor may not be immune.

As first reported at tech review site Notebook Check, Chinese firm PixArt Imaging - not to be confused with the purveyor of Switch shovelware PixArt - has claimed in their financial results "a Japanese game machine which has been absent for many years" and who "is a key customer" will release new hardware in early 2024. PixArt supplies CMoS sensors for cameras, including the motion-detection cameras in the current Switch Joy-Cons, and has a relationship with Nintendo dating back to the Wii.

In reporting, WCCFTech also advised that another Chinese company - metal case maker Hongzhun - was expecting an uptick in sales in part due to a new Nintendo console launching in early 2024.

During Nintendo's last fiscal results call in May, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that no new hardware would be released by the company in the current fiscal year (April 2023 - March 2024), which would seemingly rule out a release in the first calendar quarter of next year as has been claimed by the manufacturers.