Federal Trade Commission Case Reveals Proposed Power Level Of Switch Successor

The Activision/Blizzard/King buyout by Microsoft is currently before a US court, and a part of the deposition has revealed a proposed level of power for the next dedicated hardware from Nintendo.

In a deposition as part of an injunction hearing brought by the United States Federal Trade Commission, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick was quoted in an email to Nintendo President Shunturo Furukawa that the successor platform to the Switch has "closer alignment to 8th generation hardware", specifically the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. The email was read in response to a question regarding whether or not Call of Duty could be ported to the Switch (or its successor).

"Given closer alignment of Gen 8 platforms and our previous offerings on PS4 and Xbox One, it's reasonable to assume we can make something compelling for NG (next generation) Switch as well." - Bobby Kotick

The FTC is currently before the courts attempting to obtain a restraining order/injunction to prevent Microsoft from closing the $68.7bn deal to acquire ABK: the deal would be required to close by July 31 or be renegotiated to prevent Microsoft from paying US$3bn to ABK for failing to complete the deal. A hearing with the full commission is scheduled for August.