New Character and Story DLC Tease for Xenoblade 3

Wait, is he the baddy?

During today's Nintendo Direct we got our first look at the next character being added as a hero to Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Masha will arrive in just a week on February 15th. Masha can use ore to craft accessories that grant special effects to other characters. Roguelike battles are also being added in which the player will take on waves of enemies with a single character. As they win they'll add aditional characters to their party. Additional costumes can be unlocked via this mode as well.

In addition Wave 4 was teased which seamed to show a conflict between aged versions of Shulk, Rex, and Noah against Alvis. A section of the Bionis was also clearly visible. Wave 4 will be the final DLC for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and was simply announced as featuring a new story scenario, similar to Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country. It is scheduled to release before the end of the year.