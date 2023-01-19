Pair Of Baten Kaitos RPGs Being Remastered For Switch In Summer

Donald's not done Xenoblade 3 yet and you're dropping two Monolith JRPGs at once?

The last major series from MonolithSoft before their acquisition by Nintendo is coming to Switch in the summer.

Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean (2003) and Baten Kaitos Origins (2006) will be remastered for Switch release this summer. The original was published by pre-Bandai Namco, but Origins and the remastered collection are published by Nintendo.

The games are known for a card-based battle system and for the original setting the player as a "guardian spirit" rather than a party member.