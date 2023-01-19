We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Pair Of Baten Kaitos RPGs Being Remastered For Switch In Summer

by Donald Theriault - February 8, 2023, 6:23 pm EST
Total comments: 5 Source: Nintendo Direct

Donald's not done Xenoblade 3 yet and you're dropping two Monolith JRPGs at once?

The last major series from MonolithSoft before their acquisition by Nintendo is coming to Switch in the summer.

Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean (2003) and Baten Kaitos Origins (2006) will be remastered for Switch release this summer. The original was published by pre-Bandai Namco, but Origins and the remastered collection are published by Nintendo.

The games are known for a card-based battle system and for the original setting the player as a "guardian spirit" rather than a party member.

broodwars7 hours ago

All you uncultured swine (  ;) ) who played the 1st Baten Kaitos but didn't play the superior Baten Kaitos Origins have no excuse now.

Fuck Yes, this is exactly what I was hoping to see. Nintendo has historically refused to acknowledge their GameCube games, so this needed to happen. These are 2 exceptionally unique RPGs more people should play.

Adrock7 hours ago

I’ve never seen Baten Kaitos Origins new or used in store before, and one of my best friends worked at Game Crazy then Play N Trade for like eight years. Since it never got re-released, I had resorted to other means to play it via the GC Loader for GameCube.

I kind of feel bad now so maybe I’ll snag this eventually.

broodwars6 hours ago

According to a press release from Bandai Namco, these "remasters" will not contain the English dubs both games originally received...or any English language voice acting period. WTF? I know Baten Kaitos 1's voice acting was ****, but Origins had a great localization care of 8-4. What, did the chucklefucks at BN LOSE the original voice tracks or something?

Somewhere out there, a Monkey's paw curls a finger.

Luigi Dude4 hours ago

Well Nintendo has basically ran out of Wii U games to port so now it's time to raid the Gamecubes lineup of games less people played so they can basically advertise them as new games to the larger gaming audience.

Either way this is great news since I was always interested in both Baten Kaitos games but never got around to buying.  They came out in my late High School and Early College years were I just bought one game at a time and played that game as soon as I bought it.  So naturally I missed out on a lot of titles that way.

Now I'll these remasters and they'll go into my backlog and eventually be played in 2035.

Mythtendo36 minutes ago

Maybe now i'll finally be able to replay Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, which Nintendo has ignored since its original release and it usually goes for more than $150 used

