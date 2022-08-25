Expansion Pack Genesis Library Adds Three More Titles

You thought Pilotwings 64 was the only news we'd get for the pack this week. Don't worry, we did too.
The Genesis library for the NSO Expansion Pack has picked up three more titles in a just-released update.
- Alisia Dragoon (1992) is a side-scrolling platformer originally developed by Game Arts, where the lightning-shooting heroine Alisia and her pet companions must fight through eight stages to avenge their father's death and save the world
- Earthworm Jim (1994) is the original version of the irreverent run-and-gun platformer, with a bit more of a focus on the platforming than the sequel (released into the SNES library in March of this year)
- Beyond Oasis (1994-95) is an overhead action-adventure title developed by Ancient, the studio helmed by famous Sega composer Yuzo Koshiro (who recently released Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness on Switch). The game was re-released on Wii Virtual Console in 2007 and has also appeared in some Sega compilations