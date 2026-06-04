Nintendo Downloads - July 2, 2026

I got rhythm, I got a foot infection...

For the second week in a row, Nintendo's got a major release - though discounted - with their last announced first party Switch OG game in Rhythm Heaven Groove. (Bluetooth headphones definitely NOT recommended.) Grab the demo now and be ready to tap the weekend away with the music of Tsunuku.

Apart from that, High on Life already got a sequel and it's on Switch 2 for Canada Day - the most important national celebration of the week - and a multiplatform game called Momento.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Apart from the return of the embattled Sonic Frontiers there was a late drop of Destroy All Humans and the big one, Arcade Archives 2 Tekken among a trio of Archives games (a new one, a Archives 2 version of an existing release, and a Console Archive).

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: I would think an action game would be, just don't expect to follow whatever plot exists.

North America

Switch 2

High on Life 2 (US$59.99/C$77.99: Wednesday)

Momento ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Switch

Rhythm Heaven Groove ($39.99/$54.99)

Mermaid Catch: Transform Sirens into Anime Boys ($24.90-/$34.90-)

Mermaid Catch: Transform Sirens into Anime Girls ($24.90-/$34.90-)

Deathbulge: Battle of the Bands ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Momento ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Virballs ($14.99/$20.50: Friday)

Hunter Desert Simulator: Sniper Rfile ($12.99/$17.99: Tuesday)

Clarity: The Seven Demons of Vanguardia ($9.99/$12.90: Wednesday)

Bacterium ($9.99/$9.99)

In Fair Spirits ($8.99/$12.99: Friday)

Rooster: Princess Rescue ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Scholar Adventure: Mystery of Silence ($8.99/$11.99: Friday)

Hyperwired ($7.99/$12.99)

Lofi Witch Hatch ($7.99/$10.99)

Parking Simulator: Retro Car Driving ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

Lost Little Things ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

A Good Place To Die ($7.99/$10.99: Saturday)

EggConsole Relics MSX2 ($6.49/$7.34)

Crayon Jungle ($6.10-/$8.30-)

Shy Dogs Hidden Orchestra 2 ($5.99/$8.29)

Lunadra: Luna Awakens The Legendary Dragon ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Grids of Thermometers ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

The Boys Escape ($4.99/$6.99)

Noodlebound ($4.99/$6.83)

Tanky Tanks Reloaded ($4.99/$6.49)

Do You Really Know About Soccer? ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)

Bubble Shooter Piratey ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Full Color Tiles ($4.00-/$5.60-)

Common Sense National Championship ($3.99/$5.39)

Dress the Part: Outfit Puzzle ($3.99/$5.39)

Once You Understand The Meaning These Comics Become Scary ($3.99/$5.39)

Relax & Learn World Heritage ($3.99/$5.39)

Slot and Learn Hangul ($3.99/$5.39)

Heavy Machinery vs Shumai ($1.99/$2.60-)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo's summer sale (until early morning of July 8 EDT) . PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe<?h2>

Switch 2

High on Life 2 (€36.49/£30.49: Wednesday)

Monopoly Star Wars: Heroes vs Villains (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Momento (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Switch

Rhythm Heaven Groove (€39.99/£33.99)

Monopoly Star Wars: Heroes vs Villains (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Mermaid Catch: Transform Sirens into Anime Boys (€24.90-/£22.50-)

Momento (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Deathbulge: Battle of the Bands (€19.49/£14.99: Tuesday)

Hunter Desert Simulator: Sniper Rfile (€12.99/£11.99: Tuesday)

Clarity: The Seven Demons of Vanguardia (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Rooster: Princess Rescue (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Bacterium (€9.95/£8.45)

In Fair Spirits (€8.99/£8.99: Friday)

Scholar Adventure: Mystery of Silence (€8.99/£8.09: Friday)

Hyperwired (€7.99/£7.19)

Parking Simulator: Retro Car Driving (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Lost Little Things (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

A Good Place To Die (€7.99/£6.99: Saturday)

Lofi Witch Hatch (€6.99/£6.29)

Shy Dogs Hidden Orchestra 2 (€5.99/£5.39)

EggConsole Relics MSX2 (€5.59/£5.39)

Crayon Jungle (€5.50-/£4.99)

Quantum Beast (€5.09/£4.59)

Grids of Thermometers (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Lunadra: Luna Awakens The Legendary Dragon (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

The Boys Escape (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Tanky Tanks Reloaded (€4.99/£4.99)

Noodlebound (€4.99/£4.49)

Bubble Shooter Piratey (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Do You Really Know About Soccer? (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Quiet Evidence: A Detective Mystery Case (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Common Sense National Championship (€2.49/£2.24)

Dress the Part: Outfit Puzzle (€2.49/£2.24)

Manga English Native Phrase Quiz (€2.49/£2.24)

Mind Detective Psychology Test (€2.49/£2.24)

Once You Understand The Meaning These Comics Become Scary (€2.49/£2.24)

One Question and You'll Want To Share It! 1000 Trivia Quiz Questions (€2.49/£2.24)

Professor Neumann's Adult Certification Test (€2.49/£2.24)

Relax & Learn World Heritage (€2.49/£2.24)

Slot and Learn Hangul (€2.49/£2.24)

Something's Off In This World: Era Anomaly Quiz (€2.49/£2.24)

Spot It in the Picture Worldwide Knowledge x Academic Quiz (€2.49/£2.24)

Too Accurate to Be Scary: Your True Feelings Revealed By This Image (€2.49/£2.24)

Heavy Machinery vs Shumai (€1.62/£1.39)

The Legend of Fireball (free to start: Friday)

Japan

Switch 2

R-Type Dimensions III (¥6930)

Momento (¥2310)

Switch

Rhythm Heaven Groove (¥6500)

R-Type Dimensions III (¥5940)

Ganbare Goemon Daishuugo (¥5478)

Mermaid Catch: Transform Sirens into Anime Boys (¥3990)

Mermaid Catch: Transform Sirens into Anime Girls (¥3990)

Momento (¥2310)

Deathbulge: Battle of the Bands (¥2300)

Hunter Desert Simulator: Sniper Rfile (¥2099)

Bacterium (¥1500)

In Fair Spirits (¥1320: Friday)

A Good Place To Die (¥1299)

Lofi Witch Hatch (¥1299)

Parking Simulator: Retro Car Driving (¥1299)

Hyperwired (¥1210)

Clarity: The Seven Demons of Vanguardia (¥1000)

Rooster: Princess Rescue (¥1000: Friday)

Lost Little Things (¥999)

Shy Dogs Hidden Orchestra 2 (¥960)

EggConsole Relics MSX2 (¥880)

Crayon Jungle (¥850)

The Boys Escape (¥749)

Grids of Thermometers (¥669)

Full Color Tiles (¥645)

Lunadra: Luna Awakens The Legendary Dragon (¥500)

Do You Really Know About Soccer? (¥499)

Intelligence Revealed - Mystery Observation Test (¥420)

Remember the Evidence: 1 Minute Memory Mystery (¥420)

Heavy Machinery vs Shumai (¥300)