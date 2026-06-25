Star Ocean: The Second Story R Out On Switch 2, Standard Square Enix Upgrade Policy Applied Again

Which is to say, full price sucka.

For the second time in 72 hours Square Enix has shadow dropped one of its better received Switch RPGs on Switch 2, but is doing its previous buyers no favours.

A Switch 2 version of 2023's Star Ocean: The Second Story R was published on the eShop a short time ago for US$49.99 or equivalent. Web store links are down as of press time but it is available on console. As with prior Square Enix Switch 2 reissues, there is no upgrade option or ability to move a save over from the Switch version.

Neal Ronaghan gave the original Switch release high marks in his 2023 review: "Star Ocean: The Second Story R is a great remake of a less heralded PlayStation RPG."